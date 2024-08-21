PM Modi welcomed by enthusiastic Indian diaspora crowd in Warsaw

Warsaw [Poland], 21 August : An eager crowd of the Indian diaspora welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raffles Europejski Warsaw Hotel in Warsaw on Wednesday.

An eager crowd was seen at the hotel even before PM Modi arrived for his two-day state visit to Poland and gave him a rousing welcome. Members of the Indian diaspora expressed joy and admiration for PM Modi's contributions to India's development.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Poland! Their energy embodies the strong ties that bind our nations."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1826257828279189976

Speaking to ANI, a member of the diaspora, said, "It's an amazing feeling because he's a very influential person not just for Indians but all over the world, and it was an honour to meet him and see him from such close distance, very enigmatic, very humble, and it was my pleasure to see him."

Siddharth Morpani, another member of the Indian diaspora in Warsaw said, "It was a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take his blessings. It is a matter of pride for us."

Another member of the diaspora said, "It is a very big thing to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I think this is a wonderful day for India and Poland."

A member of the Indian diaspora in Warsaw said, "We are from the Tamil community. Prime Minister looked at us, he smiled and was happy to see the welcome card made by our daughter and blessed her. The few minutes that we got to see him were like a dream. He is our hero."

Prime Minister Modi received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the members of the Indian community who also raised "Modi, Modi" slogans.

Members of the Indian diaspora greeted PM Modi and he reciprocated their affections. The Prime Minister waved to the gathering and also shook hands with some of those present. The members of the Indian community raised slogans lauding PM Modi as also "Bharat mata ki jai" slogans.

He watched a performance by the artists who were dressed in colourful Indian attires. Prime Minister lauded the performance and had a photo with the artists. The Prime Minister also interacted with children as he arrived at a hotel in Warsaw.

PM Modi on Wednesday arrived in Poland, becoming the first Indian leader to visit the Central European country in 45 years. His highly-anticipated visit to Warsaw, comes as India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

