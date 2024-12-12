PM Modi wishes "continued strength and good health" following Brazilian President Lula's surgery

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished good health to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following his successful surgery for intracranial hemorrhage at Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "I am happy to know that President @LulaOficial's surgery went well and that he is on the path to recovery. Wishing him continued strength and good health."

I am happy to know that President @LulaOficial’s surgery went well and that he is on the path to recovery. Wishing him continued strength and good health. https://t.co/BAPKigvydK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2024

Notably, Sirio-Libanes Hospital in a statement on December 10 had informed that Silva underwent an imaging test a day before.

"President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was last night (09/12) at the Sirio-Libanes Hospital, Brasilia unit, to undergo an imaging test after feeling a headache," the hospital said.

"The MRI showed intracranial hemorrhage, resulting from the accident at home. He was transferred to Hospital Sirio-Libanes, Sao Paulo unit, where he underwent craniotomy to drain the hematoma. At the moment, the President is well, under monitoring in an ICU bed," the statement added.

Lula skipped the BRICS Summit in Kazan, which was held from October 22-23, due to medical advice.

Last month, PM Modi met with Lula on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between India and Brazil.

The two leaders also discussed a wide range of sectors, including energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture, and more, with a focus on improving cooperation.

Sharing a post on X on November 19, PM Modi wrote, "Held talks with President Lula during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Complimented him on various efforts of Brazil during their G20 Presidency."

"We took stock of the full range of bilateral ties between our nations and reaffirmed our commitment to improving cooperation in sectors like energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture and more," the post added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor