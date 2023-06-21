"PM Modi's creative seed developed into tree": Indian diaspora ahead of Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters

New York [US], June 21 : People have gathered in huge numbers ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the International Day of Yoga celebration at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The people could be seen celebrating before the event by raising the tricolour and chanting 'Modi Modi' slogans outside the UN Headquarters.

Visuals showed preparations at the UN Headquarters lawn with yoga mats and carpets being set up.

The people from the Indian diaspora said that the creative seed sown by PM Modi has developed into a tree as International Yoga Day is recognised globally today.

A person of Indian origin told ANI, "Today, June 21 is International Yoga Day, which is also the longest day of the year. We are very grateful that our Prime Minister is present with us for yoga day celebrations. It is his creative seed only that has developed into such a huge tree, that the UN has accepted it as part of the practice".

The people said that it is a proud feeling to do yoga with the Prime Minister at the UN headquarters.

"I came here for yoga and Modi Ji. Yoga is sahaj, (easy) and simple. Please love yoga. It is an honour to come here and do yoga with Modi ji," Preeti Dhariwal, a lady from the Indian diaspora said.

"We are honoured that PM Modi will be leading the Yoga event at UN HQ today. We are giving a message to the world about how important Yoga is. It is a great opportunity that has made all Indians proud," Indu Jaiswal, a dietician said.

Jain priest Dr Lokesh Muni, who is also present in New York for the event, said that yoga helps in destroying negativity and generates positivity.

"Yoga is the way through which world peace can be established as it destroys the negativity and generates positivity," he told ANI.

Anju Sharma, a member of the Indian diaspora said, "It is a matter of pride for us that we are getting the opportunity to do yoga with 'Mahayogi' (PM Modi). He has taken yoga to a global level".

"We are excited to do Yoga with PM Modi ji. We are happy to be here," says Dr Sheetal Desai, another member of the Indian diaspora said.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated worldwide annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in ancient India.

In his 2014 UN address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the date of June 21, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor