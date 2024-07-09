"PM Modi's in-depth analysis of bilateral relations, global situation is important for us": Kremlin spokesperson

Moscow [Russia], July 9 : Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "in-depth analysis" of the bilateral relations and the global situation is important for Russia and Moscow Russia shares the point of view of PM Modi to a great extent.

"His (PM Modi) in-depth analysis of our bilateral relations and the global situation is very important for us. We do attach very great importance to our bilateral cooperation in various fields, and we do share the point of view of the Prime Minister that to a great extent, our cooperation contributes to global economic stability and prosperity," Peskov told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to Russia, held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The Kremlin spokesperson further said Russia is "doing its best" to help India, Indian farmers, and Indian people with the supplies of necessary goods and energy sources.

"At the same time, Russia is doing its best to help India, Indian farmers, and Indian people with the supplies of necessary goods, of necessary energy sources and so on. It's a mutually beneficial cooperation and we hope that we will be able to continue broadening up this kind of interaction," he added.

Earlier in the day, he along with Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Rosatom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre in Moscow.

The Rosatom Pavilion is an expositional and educational complex with the largest and most modern exposition in Russia dedicated to nuclear energy.

PM Modi also addressed the Indian community in Moscow. He spoke about the ties between India and Russia and the contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening them. He also announced the opening of Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

The Prime Minister stressed the ties between India and Russia are giving new energy to Global Prosperity. He also praised the Indian community for giving new heights to the ties between India and Russia.

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal meeting at the President's House.

On Monday, PM Modi reached in Moscow for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian President Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport and Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov received PM Modi at the Vnukovo-II Airport.

Notably, PM Modi and Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years. The last in-person meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor