PM Modi's Oman visit "very important," says envoy as ties mark 70 years

New Delhi [India], December 10 : Oman's Ambassador to India, Sheikh Humaid Bin Ali Bin Sultan Al-Mani, said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Muscat will be a "very important" milestone in bilateral ties, especially as both nations mark 70 years of diplomatic relations this year. Sheikh Humaid Bin Ali Bin Sultan Al-Mani

Calling the timing "very interesting," the envoy toldthe visit comes two years after the trip of Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik to India in December 2023, adding that it holds significance "from different aspects."

"This is a very important visit and it does come at a very interesting time. It's a year where we celebrate 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relationship, it comes 2 years after the visit of His Majesty. So, I think this is very important from different aspects," he said.

Speaking about the long-standing bond between the two nations, Al-Mani highlighted the historic people-to-people engagement and growing economic cooperation. "It's a very historic relationship (between India and Oman), people-to-people engagement has been very long," he said.

The Ambassador underlined that the Omani Embassy in New Delhi has, this year, launched a series aimed at creating greater awareness about opportunities in Oman across sectorsfrom investments to emerging areas of collaboration. "We, at the embassy, have launched this year a series bringing awareness in terms of what are the potential in Oman, what are the investments. This is the fifth we have done this year," he said.

According to him, the Indian business community has shown "so much interest" in exploring opportunities in Oman, with several engagements already translating into active projects or potential ventures. "I think we have seen so much of interest from the Indian side to explore Oman and look for investment opportunities. Some of them have already been materialised into becoming projects or potential projects in Oman," he added.

Al-Mani said the embassy's ongoing efforts are geared towards ensuring that Indian investors are better informed. "I think what we are doing here is bringing more awareness about what Oman is offering for the India investor," he noted.

He also highlighted that India and Oman are set to sign their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) very soon, following conclusion of negotiations in late 2025,

"For the CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement), it has been there in the Vision Document that has been produced during His Majesty's visit and there was a call for it to be expedited in terms of finalisation, what we have known is that all negotiation terms have been concluded. Now it is between the two Govts to review and then give the final approval for it. The direction is positive," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor