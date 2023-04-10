PM Modi's policy of democracy, dialogue, diversification important for Ukraine: Emine Dzhaparova

New Delhi [India], April 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of democracy, dialogue and diversification and strategic application is very important for Ukraine, First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said on Monday.

Dzhaparova, who arrived at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today, said, "I think that India should be pragmatic in diversifying its energy resources, diversifying military contracts, in diversifying political interaction. And we feel that there is an extraordinary time that we live in. And as my President Philip Merzelinski says, extraordinary times need extraordinary decisions. So of course, Prime Minister Modi with his 3D policy of democracy dialogue and to my knowledge its diversity. I think that this no-era of war and strategic application is really, really important."

"So we hope that India and Ukraine will be even though we are distant geographically, but we will become closer physically and politically and in many other ways."

Talking about Ukraine's 1500 years of history, the minister said that her country had never attacked anyone like India. She also stated that Ukraine is the victim of unprovoked and neocolonial war.

"We also feel that we have this arbitrary by promoting the values justice of Peace, as your Prime Minister in Samarkand said, that it's not an era of war. I mean, we do support this purely and fully, but unfortunately, we have aggressive countries who question the existence of other countries and then the question of India's involvement as a leader in the Global South, as a G-20 presidency. I think that we hope that India would be involved and engaged in global issues and challenges, economic challenges, energy challenges, and nuclear challenges to a greater extent because the Ukrainian issue is a weakness port today from Russia," she said.

Emine Dzhaparova arrived in New Delhi for a four-day visit on Monday. Emine Dzhaparavo's visit to India marks the first official visit of the East European country since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in February last year.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Dzhaparavo stated, "Happy to visit -the land that gave birth to many sages,saints&gurus. Today, #India wants to be the Vishwaguru, the global teacher and arbiter. In our case, we've got a very clear picture:aggressor against innocent victim.Supporting is the only right choice for true Vishwaguru."

She also met MEA Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma today. Taking to Twitter, Verma said, "Pleasure to receive Ukrainian Deputy FM @EmineDzheppar. Perspectives shared. Discussed bilateral engagements and cooperation going forward. Wishing her a good trip. Her first as DFM, but a country she is familiar with."

The Ukrainian first Deputy Foreign Minister will call on Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi and meet with Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri, according to the press release.

The MEA in the press release noted, "India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine." It further said, "Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence. The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests."

Ever since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for resolving the issues through dialogue and diplomacy. He has spoken to both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladamir Putin several times since the start of the conflict.

