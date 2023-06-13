PM Modi's visit to elevate strategic technology partnerships: US Commerce Secy Raimondo

Washington [US], June 13 : US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US will serve as an opportunity to enhance the commercial and strategic technology partnerships between the two nations. She specifically mentioned sectors such as defence, semiconductors, and clean energy as areas of focus.

Speaking at the US-India Business Council (USIBC) 48th India ideas summit in Washington on Tuesday, Raimondo said, "We're aiming to lift up and connect our dynamic innovation ecosystems, address regulatory hurdles to cooperate, and further bolster our shared vision of an elevated strategic technology partnership. On June 22, President Biden will host PM Modi for an official state visit to the United States. This will be an opportunity to elevate our government's commercial and strategic technology partnerships, including in defence, semiconductor supply chains, clean energy and space."

Delivering a virtual address at the Summit today, Raimondo recalled her India visit in March this year and said that it was a fantastic experience and a great way to learn about an important part of India's culture.

"My visit gave me even more optimism about the strength of the US-India relationship. Together, Minister Goyal and I are focused on the development and security of critical and emerging technology. Semiconductors are central to this effort, and the MoU that Minister Goyal and I signed in March will bring our two sides closer together as we both respond to the urgent need to create stronger and more secure semiconductor supply chains," Raimondo said.

Furthermore, Raimondo acknowledged the excitement for collaboration with India within the Indo-Pacific economic framework and highlighted the recent announcement of a significant global supply chain agreement aimed at enhancing resilience, diversity, and security.

"Last month, we announced the substantial conclusion of a first-of-its-kind international agreement on supply chains. Through the proposed agreement, the IPEF partners will seek to increase the resilience, diversity and security of our supply chains through individual and collective actions," Raimondo said in her speech today, as she thanked Business Council for inviting her to participate in the Summit.

India's ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Monday (local time) said that the speed and scale of the transformation of the India-US relationship have been "phenomenal."

While addressing the 'India Ideas Summit' organised by US-India Business Council, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the third Indian leader to be accorded the honour of a state visit by the US President.

Sandhu said that PM Modi is the only Indian leader to address the US Congress twice. At the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from June 21 to June 24. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USIBC President Atul Keshap also attended the India Ideas Summit. He complimented the USIBC for organising the summit.

While addressing the India Ideas Summit, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, "We are a week away, from the historic State visit of Prime Minister Modi, to the US, at the invitation of President Biden. There is great excitement, on both sides, as you can see. My Prime Minister is only, the third Indian leader, in our independent history, to be accorded the honor of a State visit, by the US President. He also becomes, the only Indian leader, to address the US Congress, twice."

Sandhu said that the ceremonial and substantive parts of PM Modi's visit to the US will "fully complement each other, and will be unparalleled."

He commended the US-India Business Council for organizing the summit and acknowledged the contributions of attendees in fostering India-US ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor