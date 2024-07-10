PM Narendra Modi Invites Austrian Companies To Invest in India

PM Modi, during his official visit to Europe, urged Austrian companies to expand their investments in India, in a bid to enhance economic relations between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs reported. At a business roundtable at Vienna's Hofburg Palace today, PM Modi and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer addressed CEOs from both nations.

"Strengthening India-Austria economic ties! PM @narendramodi and Austrian Chancellor @karlnehammer jointly addressed renowned Austrian and Indian CEOs at a round table business meeting in Hofburg Palace, Vienna today," the official spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

PM Modi said the "potential for collaboration" between Indian and Austrian companies during his address in Vienna. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that PM Modi highlighted significant opportunities for cooperation across sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, green technologies, new and emerging technologies, fintech, startups, and innovation. He extended an invitation to Austrian companies to invest in India, aiming to strengthen bilateral economic ties.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer participated in the India-Austria Business Meeting, bringing together around 40 businesses from both nations to explore new economic opportunities and strengthen bilateral trade relations.

