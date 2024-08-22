PM Narendra Modi Visits Kolhapur Memorial in Poland; Emphasizes Indian-Pole Friendship and Humanitarianism (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Poland for a two-day visit on Wednesday, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 45 years. Upon reaching Warsaw, Modi visited the Kolhapur memorial and met with members of the Chhatrapati royal family.

The Kolhapur monument in Poland is a tribute to the great royal family of Kolhapur, which played a crucial role in sheltering Polish women and children during World War II. Inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Kolhapur royal family prioritized humanitarianism, ensuring that Polish refugees could live with dignity. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that this compassion would continue to inspire future generations.

Highlights from my visit to three special memorials in Warsaw. pic.twitter.com/tS1K3cJHqp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2024

Modi spoke in Marathi during the visit and interacted with local citizens, highlighting that the honor extended to the Marathi culture and the citizens of Poland reflects the humanitarian values cherished in Marathi culture. The Kolhapur royal family’s support for Polish refugees is a significant aspect of this cultural heritage.

During World War II, Polish refugees found sanctuary in Waliwade, a village in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Between 1942 and 1948, India provided refuge to 6,000 Polish citizens fleeing Soviet oppression, including women, elderly people, and children. The King of Kolhapur, the Government of India, and local authorities collaborated to offer humanitarian aid and establish a refugee settlement in Waliwade.

The village, located 500 km from Mumbai, was chosen for its favorable climate. The settlement included various facilities such as a church, a community center, schools, a college, a post office, and a theater. Many of these structures were preserved as monuments after the Polish citizens left. A cemetery for those who passed away in India was reopened in 2014.

The monument in Warsaw, created by the Association of Poles in India, symbolizes the enduring friendship between the Polish people and India. It was built by those who spent their childhood in Kolhapur during the 1940s. The inscription on the monument expresses gratitude to the Kolhapur State for its hospitality, commemorating this gesture of Indian artistry.

The Association of Poles in India, established in 1990, works to preserve the history of Polish refugees from 1942-1948 and promote the hospitality they received in India. Polish refugees from Waliwade have made numerous visits to India, and this memorial serves as a permanent reminder of their enduring connection and the support they received from the Kolhapur princely state.