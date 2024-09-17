PM Netanyahu tells US envoy Israel 'Will Do What Is Necessary' for Security

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday with the special envoy of the President of the United States, Amos Hochstein, at the Israeli military's headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu's office said that he "made it clear in a determined and decisive manner" in his conversation with the envoy that it will not be possible to return Israelis to their homes in the areas near Lebanon who were evacuated for their safety without a "fundamental change in the security situation in the north."

The prime minister also said that Israel appreciates and respects the support of the United States, but in the end "will do what is necessary to maintain its security and return the residents of the north to their homes safely." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor