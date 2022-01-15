PML-N parliamentary leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif lashes out at Imran Khan govt

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) parliamentary leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif on Friday argued that coming generations would not forgive the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for selling the country and its sovereignty.

Addressing the chair, the PMLN parliamentarian said the history would also not forgive him for degrading the august chair the way he wreaked havoc on rules and parliamentary traditions, according to News International.

Khwaja Muhammad Asif said the attitude adopted by those sitting on speaker's chair was not seen even during dictators' rule.

"At least in the last 32 years, I never experienced such an attitude from speaker's chair," he said adding that the chair also demands it is given respect.

On the other hand, another PMLN member, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, said after surrendering rivers and Kashmir, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had also been surrendered. He said the non-elected people were more respectful while the elected representatives were being abused. "The elected representatives and situation has reached to such a level that he does not want contest elections again," he said.

Further, Pirzada said that on Friday, he saw a motorcade of non-elected people moving towards the Prime Minister's House which was larger than Premier's caravan. He said they were disgraced in their own constituencies and even a retired havaldar threatens them.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said protest of opposition against the government was its right but it should respect speaker's chair, according to News International.

( With inputs from ANI )

