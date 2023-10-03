PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif books flight tickets to return to Pakistan on October 21

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 3 : Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has booked flight ticket to return to Pakistan from the UK on October 21, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The PML-N supremo is currently facing various cases, including the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Hill Metal and the Flagship references.

He left for London in December 2019 on medical grounds after the Lahore High Court had granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks.

Sources said he will return to Pakistan on October 21 via a connecting flight. He will land at the Abu Dhabi International Airport from London on October 21 and will leave for Lahore on the same day, according to ARY News.

Sharif’s business class ticket for flight 243 of a private airline had been booked in advance, he will land at the Lahore airport at approximately 6:25 pm.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has reiterated that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country on October 21, after becoming “more powerful”, Geo News reported.

She made the remarks while addressing a public gathering organised by the PML-N Youth Volunteers in Lahore on Sunday.

Addressing the political gathering, Maryam insisted that the PML-N supremo is coming back to steer the country out of all kinds of crises. “He will start a new era of progress, peace and employment for the youth and rid [the nation] of inflation.”

Nawaz will restore the country’s fragile economy and eliminate the menace of terrorism, she also said. “People will prove on October 21 that only Nawaz Sharif is the leader,” she said, Geo News reported.

Last month, former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed the date of Nawaz's homecoming, stating, "Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21."

