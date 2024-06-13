Poet-diplomat Abhay K's collection inaugurated by Russian envoy to mark Russia Day in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 13 : To mark the occasion of Russia Day, the Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, inaugurated an art exhibition showcasing 101 works by 66 contemporary Russian artists from the private collection of Indian poet, artist and diplomat Abhay Kumar at Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts (IGNCA).

The art exhibition showcased the creative diversity of Russia and was inaugurated by the Russian envoy in the presence of Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA and other Indian and foreign dignitaries.

Deputy Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Abhay Kumar noted that it is probably the only significant known collection of contemporary Russian art in India showcasing the rich and varied visual culture of Russia.

"This collection is a work of love and passion. It's probably the only significant known collection of contemporary Russian art in India showcasing the rich and varied visual culture of Russia. Part of this collection was exhibited in June 2011 at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture, New Delhi," he said.

The diplomat further underscored that it is a rare opportunity for art lovers in Delhi to dive into the rich world of Russian art.

"I hope that the maximum number of people will come and view this unique exhibition which has been put in with great love and effort," Abhay Kumar said.

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said that this exhibition will play an important role in raising awareness of contemporary trends in Russian art.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Abhay K and IGNCA for their affection. This exhibition will doubtlessly play an important role in raising awareness of contemporary trends in Russian art," Alipov said.

He further hoped that this exhibition serve as a pillar in the friendship bridge between the two countries.

"As we commemorate Russia Day let us celebrate the universal language of art that transcends borders and unites people in appreciation of beauty and creativity. May this exhibition serve as a pillar in friendship bridge between Russia and India, fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding," the Russian Ambassador said.

Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA said, "It is a matter of great pleasure that IGNCA is celebrating Russia Day on June 12, 2024. These artworks manifest the quintessential essence of Russia, symbolize the creative journey of Russian artists, and reflect the modern trends prevalent in the Russian contemporary art scene. The artworks displayed in the exhibition are from Abhay's collection."

"The exhibition will undoubtedly prove to be pivotal in energizing and intensifying the bilateral relationship between the two countries," Joshi added.

