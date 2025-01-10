PoGB: Astore residents slam local administration for inaction amid severe snowfall crisis

Gilgit [PoGB], January 10 : The residents of Astore in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), are facing severe hardship as the district administration fails to address urgent public needs. The region has been hit by extreme snowfall, cutting off road access between villages and forcing locals to endure dangerous living conditions.

Union Council members in the area have voiced frustration over the lack of action, stating that many families have been displaced from their homes, and lives are at risk due to blocked roads. Markhor Times reported

The local transport faced insurmountable difficulties in getting patients to medical centres, with one fatality attributed to the delayed transportation.

One of the council members said, "We had to transport patients with great difficulty," said a local leader. "One man died because the roads were closed. If the road had been open, his life could have been saved. There are still patients stuck in their homes with no way to receive treatment due to the impassable roads."

According to the report, Astore's local authorities have been using outdated methods, such as tractors, to clear snow and deal with avalanches. Residents criticize this approach, claiming it is insufficient and burdensome.

"They make people work for days, even weeks, to clear snow, and still no proper machinery, like disaster management dozers, has been sent," said another member of the Union Council. "Our public health and safety are being mocked."

The situation has worsened in recent weeks, with even a pregnant woman needing to be transported via truck, a story that gained attention from international media outlets. However, the district administration remains indifferent to the growing crisis.

Adding to the discontent, locals claim that their two-year budget for Constituency One has been misplaced, leaving them with insufficient resources to address the ongoing issues. They further argue that, with little governmental support, their only hope is for roads to be cleared.

Leaders are now appealing to the administration who hails from Union Shankargarh, to personally assist in clearing the roads with his own resources and help the struggling community.

He further said "We are not asking for much, just that our roads be cleared and our patients receive the medical attention they need," said a Union Council member. "For the past two years, the people of Halka 1 have been ignored and treated unfairly. It's time for the authorities to stop playing games with our lives and give us the help we deserve."

The members of Halka 1 and Union Council Shankargarh continue to press for their rights, calling on the district administration to take immediate action to relieve the suffering of the people in this neglected region.

