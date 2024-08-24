PoGB CM expresses displeasure over slow-paced construction, delayed developmental projects

Diamer [PoGB], August 24 : Several districts in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) currently suffer due to significant underdevelopment and slow pace of construction or renovation of already present infrastructural projects in the area.

In a statement, PoGB CM Haji Gulbar Khan expressed strong dissatisfaction over the slow-paced construction of infrastructure projects in Diamer, local media outlet Pamir Times reported.

In a press statement, PoGB's CM lamented the stakeholders involved in these projects stating "If this is the pace of these projects near Diamer city, then what can be expected from villages that fall on the outskirts of PoGB".

During a visit to a hospital in Diamer, Khan stated, "The development in Diamer is slow-paced and weak. Close to no development has taken place in Diamer over the years. The person at fault in this case is the Chief Engineer of PoGB and they must be held accountable for these actions. I believe that some locals are also involved in such cases."

In his statement, he further stated, "I had to witness it myself to believe it. The construction of this hospital in Chilas has been continuing for around seven years. And this project is in Chilas, the centre of the Diamer district. If the construction pace is so bad in Diamer's centre, what can we expect from the Darel, Tangir and Khandbari districts which lie on the outskirts of PoGB, what will be the condition of government dispensaries in those districts? This is not acceptable at all."

Similarly, several valleys in the PoGB are grappling with severe shortages of basic facilities such as schools, roads, and electricity. Despite being a popular tourist destination, Pahot Valley continues to struggle with inadequate infrastructure, including the absence of hospitals and unreliable electricity, according to a recent report by local media outlet Markhor Times reported.

Residents have expressed their frustrations with the Pakistani government. One resident stated, "The government is doing nothing for our valley. We haven't seen any officials here, and we haven't received any assistance from the local government".

"It has become very difficult for us to afford even one meal a day. They are even cutting down our forests. We don't understand why this is happening. Nothing is being done for us, and when we speak out about deforestation, we are threatened with imprisonment by government officials. We fear retaliation. Look at our conditions: there is no dispensary, and the roads are in poor shape. The lack of proper roads creates numerous problems for us.", he said.

The absence of proper roads has had dire consequences, including fatalities. Residents report that many people have died due to inadequate access to medical facilities.

