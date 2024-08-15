PoGB: Former DIG exposes irregularities by local administration in assigning projects, jobs

Gilgit City [PoGB], August 15 : Former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) from Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), Dilpazeer Khan has exposed major irregularities in the distribution of developmental projects and appointment of officers.

Addressing a conference at the Gilgit city press club on Wednesday, he accused the local administration of distributing projects and appointing officers based on their political affiliations and political interests, Pamir Times, a local PoGB-based media outlet reported.

Lamenting the administration over misconduct in the appointment process of officers, Khan stated "They have always intended that the officers here must be appointed by them. This is not acceptable at all the officers in PoGB must be appointed based on rank and qualification and not on a political agenda."

"It is high time that, politicians understand that their job is to pass legislation in the assembly, they must stop all their dubious tactics. And if this continues then we will be forced to protest and come out on the streets. As we will not tolerate such discrimination," he added.

Khan bashed the local authorities over not distributing the developmental projects in Diamer compared to all other districts of PoGB, the Pamir Times report stated.

"I challenge anyone to name a single developmental project that was recently given to Diamer. No developmental projects and schemes have been given to us despite having a population of around 50,000 people. They are distributing all the resources and schemes to their vote banks where their political interests lie, they don't care about the people of this district," the former DIG said.

Attacking the administration further, he said everything was being done on a "political agenda" and warned the officers to act according to the rules.

"Everything is being done based on political agenda, I don't understand why this should happen. All the schemes are being sent to districts that are politically beneficial to the politicians. I don't understand why this is happening. And why are the resources, schemes and officers not being distributed based on a political agenda and not eligibility?" he further asked.

"A handful of officers have somehow managed to get appointed to administrational posts, I want to warn them that they must act according to the rules and not bow to political power, because they are the representatives of the people and people will not forgive them if their interests are not met. They are not appointed to enjoy luxuries and submit to power they are appointed to work for the interests of the people," Dilpazeer Khan added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor