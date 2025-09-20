PoGB leader accuses Pakistan of suppression, warns of trade blockade amid media bias

Gilgit [PoGB], September 20 : A political leader from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) has strongly criticised Pakistan's national media, accusing major outlets of insulting the region's 2.2 million residents and undermining their voices. In a statement, he insisted that PoGB's fate should be determined solely by its people and religious scholars, not dictated by outside forces or media propaganda.

In a video shared by Markhor Times on Facebook, the leader argued that each province must make its own decisions: "Punjab's decision will be taken by Punjabis, Sindh's by Sindhis, Balochistan's by Baloch, KP's by Pashtuns, and PoGB's by the people of PoGB." He further emphasised that his group would follow the advice of local scholars, describing their position as the collective voice of the entire population.

He accused national media outlets of serving "those whom they eat from" and condemned them for running campaigns that, according to him, misrepresent PoGB. The leader claimed that the state used expired tear gas and even poisonous gas during recent demonstrations, questioning who was responsible for firing such weapons on protesters. He warned that unless the federal government opened trade routes, ports, and entry-exit points for PoGB, all such channels would remain closed indefinitely. "We will not allow anyone to trade until the merchants of PoGB are given their due rights," he declared.

The leader expressed confidence that his movement would succeed. "The propaganda of the national media will not affect us. Our movement will be successful," he said.

His statement highlighted the growing frustration in PoGB over political autonomy, economic restrictions, and media portrayal. Analysts suggest that by linking religious authority with regional decision-making and economic threats, the rhetoric signals rising tension between local leadership and federal authorities. Without meaningful dialogue, they warn, the confrontation could escalate into deeper political and economic standoffs.

