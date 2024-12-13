PoGB: Opposition parties criticize WAPDA's CBM scheme for failing to address local needs

Gilgit [PoGB], December 13 : Opposition parties in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), united under the banner of the All Parties United Opposition (APUO), raised serious concerns about the policies of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).'

While addressing a joint press conference in Chillas, the opposition leaders criticized WAPDA's Confidence Building Measures (CBM) scheme, intended to assist areas affected by dams and development projects in Gilgit. They argued that the scheme had failed to live up to its promises, particularly in the case of Khandbari, where no schools, hospitals, public roads, or transformers have been built, despite the scheme's objectives, Markhor Times reported.

"People are migrating from one place to another, and instead of addressing these issues, WAPDA has formed a committee to allocate 30 lakh rupees. However, rather than awarding tenders to local contractors, the funds are being given to WAPDA personnel," the opposition leaders stated.

They emphasized that the real purpose of the CBM scheme had not been fulfilled.

The opposition also spoke about WAPDA's failure to meet the specific energy needs of PoGB, despite the region's significant potential for hydropower generation. They pointed out that insufficient investment in infrastructure had led to an ongoing energy crisis, leaving the region's power demands unmet.

According to a Markhor Times report, the opposition highlighted serious environmental and health concerns in PoGB, particularly in Khandbari, where mining blasts have led to respiratory problems, skin issues, and a lack of clean water.

"Not a single project has been launched under the CBM scheme to address these pressing issues," the leaders lamented, adding that the poor condition of roads made life even more difficult for the people of Khandbari.

The opposition leaders demanded a thorough review of WAPDA's policies in the region and urged the government to take immediate action to resolve these issues.

"WAPDA has significant financial resources, but instead of misusing them under the guise of the CBM scheme, the funds should be directed toward those who truly need them. The people of Khandbari are suffering and they deserve help," the leaders declared.

The opposition parties also called for better management and development of PoGB energy resources, asserting that with the right approach, the region could become a major energy hub. The opposition leaders vowed to continue to press for solutions to the region's power crisis, organizing protests and demonstrations to raise awareness and demand action from both the government and WAPDA.

