PoGB: Political activists hold protest in Hunza, demand release of arrested leaders

Hunza [PoGB], December 10 : Political activists in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan staged a protest in front of the Hunza Press Club, demanding the release of Muhammad Javed, the former Chairman of the Karakoram National Movement, and other political leaders.

According to reports by the Pamir Times, the protesters, holding placards reading "Free Javed" and "Freedom of Speech," expressed solidarity with those who had been detained, and carried out rally for the restoration of fundamental rights such as political participation and freedom of expression.

As per local media reports, Muhammad Javed, along with two other leaders from the Awami Action Committee Gilgit-Baltistan, was arrested by the Gilgit police in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Sost Police Station in Hunza.

The FIR, lodged by Customs officials, accuses more than 88 individuals of involvement in the illegal transportation of imported goods from China. The report claimed that the suspects threatened and assaulted Customs officers stationed at Sost, forcibly removing the goods in question. Additionally, the accused face charges of obstructing roads and delivering provocative speeches that allegedly incited unrest in the region.

However, the protesters strongly deny these accusations, asserting that their actions are based on political beliefs, not criminal conduct. One protester stated, "Muhammad Javed and the other leaders have been wrongfully detained. We protested yesterday, and today the Awami Action Committee in Hunza has organized this protest to demand justice."

The activists emphasised their unwavering support for the detained leaders. "We stand with our colleagues," said one protester. Threatening to continue the protest if the arrested leaders are not released, the protester said, "If the arrested leaders are not released, this protest will not remain confined to Hunza, it will spread throughout all of Gilgit-Baltistan. We strongly condemn these arrests and will continue to raise our voices until they are freed."

Another protester defended Javed's actions, saying, "Javed has been accused of inciting people to protest, but that's simply not true. As a political leader, his role is to raise awareness about the issues facing the people and to stand in solidarity with them."

The protests in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan reflect growing frustration with the increasing arrests of political leaders and activists. Demonstrators continue to demand the release of those detained, calling for an end to what they view as the suppression of political voices and fundamental freedoms in the region. They insist that their actions are not criminal but are driven by a desire to uphold freedom of speech and the right to participate in political processes.

