PoGB: Political activists stop construction of toll plaza on Karakoram Highway

Hunza [PoGB], October 25 : Socio-political activists have stopped the National Highway Authority (NHA) contractor from constructing a toll plaza over the Karakoram Highway in Gulmit, Hunza district of Gilgit-Baltistan, as per a report by Pamir Times.

According to Pamir Times, NHA wants to construct the toll plaza over the Karakoram highway in Gulmit to collect tax.

The political activist told Pamir Times, "Collecting tax in toll plazas is a matter of debate. Earlier we also resisted the Land Reform Act and were successful." The activist further added, "We want authorities to respond to us and explain the reason behind the construction of the toll plaza."

Pamir Times reported that they want high officials to communicate their agenda to the activists. After communication, these activists will think of negotiation. But if they continue the construction then they will resist it.

According to political activists, Gilgit-Baltistan is a disputed area and the authorities are trying to occupy the area by constructing an illegal plaza. They further added that they will protest and resist every construction in the Gilgit-Baltistan area. They protested that they would resist any future projects in the Gilgit-Baltistan area as it is illegal and unjust, Pamir Times reported.

The political activists stated that they would not allow the contractors to work till high authorities communicated their agenda behind the construction of the toll plaza. The political social activists maintain their stance against the NHA's plan to construct the toll plaza.

Earlier in May 2024, protestors from the Nasirabad Hunza area in PoGB demonstrated against the infrastructure underdevelopment in the area. The administration has been continuously criticised for their illegal construction on the disputed area of Gilgit-Baltistan. This has created fear in the minds of residents and so are protesting for their rights for a long time.

