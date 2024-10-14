PoGB: Protests intensify in Shigar district over state ownership of Cold Desert

Shigar [PoGB], October 14 : The situation in the Shigar district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan remains tense as people continue their sit-in protest against a recent court ruling, which declared the Sarfaranga Cold Desert as "khalisa sarkar" (state land). Now, the protest has entered its third week, reported Pamir Times.

The Chief Court's verdict, issued on September 19, has been met with fierce resistance from local residents who assert their historical claims to the land, which is recognised as one of the highest cold deserts in the world.

Protesters have been actively raising slogans and demanding justice, demonstrating their unwavering resolve.

"For about 22 days, we have stood firm in protest. The main reason is that Sarfaranga Maidan is our traditional grazing land. According to government documents, this land has been our grazing ground for centuries. During the era of Zia ul Haq, portions of this land were allocated to settlers, leading to ongoing disputes. A settlement was reached allowing both local residents and settlers to receive designated land, but this was complicated further when the settlers from 1948 filed a case against those who settled in 1971. The recent court ruling threatens to displace many local families," stated a representative of the protesters.

Local residents, including descendants of those displaced during the wars of 1947 and 1971, have contested claims of ownership for decades. The situation escalated when authorities deployed a heavy police presence to enforce the ruling, leading to the demolition of structures built by locals on September 23.

This heavy-handed approach has only fueled the community's determination to resist.

In direct response to the demolitions, residents established a protest camp in the Sarfaranga desert, drawing widespread support from across the region. Women, children, and men alike are united in their call for the court's decision to be reversed, signaling a community-wide commitment to defending their rights.

"Our protest will not stop," declared a protester emphatically. "We will also explore every legal avenue available to us. Our appeal is set to be heard soon, and until we see justice served, we will continue to protest day and night. Whether the migrants are from 1971 or 1948, if there is any attempt to seize our land, we will stand our ground and fight back."

