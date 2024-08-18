PoGB villagers blame administration's apathy for lack of facilities

Skardu [PoGB], August 18 : The villages surrounding the Skardu city of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) have been suffering due to the infrastructural underdevelopment and lack of basic facilities.

Nangsoq, a village located just a few kilometres away from Skardu district in PoGB is one such example. Here, despite making several complaints to the authorities, people long for basic facilities, Skardu TV a local news outlet from PoGB reported.

Despite boasting Nangsoq as an organic village the local administration, PoGB has failed to provide basic facilities like proper roads, education, clean water and electricity to the people of the village.

In the Skardu TV report, a village elder Gulam Hassan said, "There are a lot of problems in the village, I cannot even count all of them. We lack education, we lack roads and hospitals. Like, the government built a small school for our kids last year, but it still has not started its operations. I don't know why. I have seen several families migrate from our village because of lacking basic facilities. Our village may have few students but all these students are our citizens and the administration must take care of their education."

"I am managing the studies of primary school students myself and when I am not able to teach them I send them to other places. When the education department was building this school, I had requested them to send a teacher but they told me to teach here myself, I was ready but when I demanded a salary for my services, they kept mum. We had also demanded for government dispensaries, for our village and the administration has still not responded on that matter. I personally believe that the administration will build a hospital here, but by then several of our people would have died," Hassan added in the Skardu TV report.

