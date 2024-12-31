PoGB: Youth face setback as delayed exams push job seekers beyond age limit

Gilgit [PoGB], December 31 : Educated youth in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) are facing a growing crisis as the province's competitive exams, essential for securing government jobs, are not being held on time, Markhor Times reported.

Unlike other provinces in Pakistan, where these exams are held annually, the PoGB exams have only been conducted once every 3-4 years. This delay has resulted in many candidates exceeding the age limit, despite years of preparation, as per Markhor Times.

In 2023, despite a request from the provincial government to the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), no posts were advertised, further affecting hundreds of candidates. In other provinces, the age limit for these exams is higher 43 years in Balochistan, 40 years in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and a recent 5-year extension in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, the age limit in PoGB is set at 38 years, creating a significant barrier for local youth Markhor Times reported.

The PoGB Forum has raised concerns about this issue, particularly highlighting that the provincial government's recent increase in the age limit only applies to Grade 1 to 15 vacancies, leaving candidates for Grade 16 and 17 positions still facing the original age restriction. The Forum has criticized this as discriminatory and called for an end to the unequal treatment of candidates based on grade levels.

According to the report the Forum has put forth several key demands, including raising the age limit for competitive exams to 40 years, at least temporarily, to ensure equal opportunities for all candidates, regardless of their grade level. They also advocate for the elimination of the age limit disparity between Grade 1-15 and Grade 16-17, calling for equal treatment for all candidates.

Additionally, the Forum stresses the need for timely and regular scheduling of competitive exams, ideally on an annual basis, to prevent further delays that could adversely affect candidates' career progressions. The Forum believes that resolving this matter will not only benefit individual candidates but also contribute to the overall development of the region by enabling its educated youth to serve in public offices.

These challenges paint a stark picture of educational institutions that have become arenas of neglect and disillusionment under the Pakistani government's rule.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor