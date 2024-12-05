PoJK: Protestors demand release of detainees amid outrage over new restrictions on protests

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], December 5, : The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) held a strike in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) to protest the controversial Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance, 2024, and also demanded the release of all detainees.

Although the PoJK Supreme Court temporarily suspended the enforcement of the ordinance on Tuesday while it hears two appeals challenging a high court ruling that upheld the law, critics argue that such restrictions violate the fundamental democratic freedoms guaranteed by Article 19 of the PoJK Constitution.

The ordinance has sparked widespread outrage due to its stringent limitations on public gatherings, which now require organizations to obtain prior approval before holding protests or rallies. This article enshrines the right to freedom of expression and assembly, and opponents fear the ordinance will stifle grassroots activism, granting authorities excessive control over public dissent.

The "Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill" was presented to the Senate of Pakistan on September 2, 2024, and quickly approved by the Senate Standing Committee the following day. It was then passed by both the Senate and National Assembly within two days, despite objections from opposition parties. Presidential assent was granted by the end of the same week, raising concerns about the hasty manner in which the legislation was enacted.

In May of this year, the people of PoJK organized a shutter-down and wheel-jam strike to protest rising electricity and flour prices. During this strike, businesses, offices, and educational institutions in cities such as Rawalakot and Mirpur were shut down, while demonstrators also demanded the release of individuals arrested during previous protests.

Despite PoJK's strategic significance and natural beauty, the region has long been neglected by Islamabad, leaving many residents feeling marginalized. Promises of economic development, improved infrastructure, and better public services have largely remained unfulfilled, resulting in a population trapped in poverty and disillusionment.

The growing protests reflect broader demands for political and economic reforms, with many in PoJK calling for more autonomy, greater political representation, and an end to what they perceive as years of neglect by the Pakistani government.

