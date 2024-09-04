PoJK: Rawalakot protest highlights police corruption, govt neglect

Rawalakot (PoJK), September 4 : Transporters in Rawalakot, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) staged a protest against alleged corruption within the local police force, highlighting the community's frustration with the authorities.

The protesters, comprising transporters and other concerned citizens, gathered to express their dissatisfaction with the police's corrupt practices, which they claim have negatively impacted their daily lives.

The allegations include bribery, abuse of power, and a failure to address the needs and grievances of ordinary citizens effectively.

One of the protesters shared his experience and said, "The local inspector seized our vehicles, and when we tried to secure their release, one of our associates was detained by the officer. We're protesting until they're released. The police always come up with excuses, saying we don't have the proper paperwork. The government remains ignorant of these issues and doesn't care about us."

The protest reflects the growing dissatisfaction among PoJK residents, who feel neglected by both local and national authorities.

He further said, "I came to know about this situation through my driver, who informed me that the local police abused us. If our problem is not resolved, we will continue our protest, and if our demands are not met, we will close all our services. We pay PKR 2 crore in taxes to this puppet government and still don't get basic facilities. They consider us migrants."

Critics argue that the PoJK government and Islamabad are more focused on political strategies and election campaigns than addressing pressing development issues, exacerbating existing problems and deepening the frustration of the people.

This perceived neglect aggravates existing problems and deepens the frustration of the people. PoJK struggles with a mix of historical issues, administrative difficulties, and socio-economic challenges that impact its current conditions.

The region's intricate political status and governance problems continue to hinder its development and affect the quality of life for its residents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor