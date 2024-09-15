PoJK: Residents lament poor medical infrastructure, demand upgradation of facilities

Dosut [PoJK], September 15 : Residents of Dosut, Bantal, Khwaja Seri and surrounding areas in Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK) have been suffering due to infrastructural underdevelopment and a lack of basic medical facilities.

Currently, the residents of Dosut and its surrounding villages in the Neelum Valley of PoJK, despite numerous complaints to the authorities, have not seen any substantial changes on the ground, local media reported.

One resident of Dosut, PoJK, said, "It is very sad to see that there is only one dispensary and that too is in bad condition, this situation is a result of administrative neglect."

Khawaja Javed, the dispensary in charge, expressed concerns over the critical situation and said no advancement has been made in around 40 years.

"Around 40 years have passed, and no advancements have happened to this Basic Health Unit (BHU), even though the population of surrounding areas currently exceeds 10,000 people. We currently are overburdened and urge the local administration to grant more funds and personnel for our unit. So that our people don't have to seek other options," he said.

Another resident lamented the medical condition in the area, and said the region doesn't have a medical unit and they have to travel farther to await medical services.

"The clinic that we have here has not even given the tag of BHU by the administration. We urge that such a tag be given to our dispensary. Otherwise, we will unfortunately have to protest, which will create further problems. We are requesting the authorities once again through social media. It is their responsibility to provide these facilities," he said.

"It's been 49 years, and we still do not have a medical unit. It is very disheartening for us. The nearest. As the next health unit is around 8-10 kilometres away from here and the next one to that is even further," he added.

In the report, local residents, including the councillor, lamented the inadequate development and facilities in PoJK, which is grappling with significant socio-economic challenges.

They said that this persistent lack of development and the perceived indifference of successive governments have fostered a sense of alienation and frustration among its residents.

Other than the medical facility, the area also lacks other basic amenities, such as safe drinking water.

Now PoJK struggles with a mix of historical issues, administrative difficulties, and socio-economic challenges that impact its current conditions. The region's complex political status and governance problems continue to hinder its development and affect the quality of life for its residents.

