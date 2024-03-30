PoK: Chaos erupts in Mirpur after pro-palestine people storms KFC outlet

Mirpur [PoK], March 30 : A group of pro-Palestinian people stormed the outlet of American fast food restaurant chain, KFC overnight in Mirpur city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) allegedly referring to it as an Israeli outlet. The mob, which reportedly claimed that there were Israeli items at KFC, pelted stones and clashed with the local police.

According to reports, while attacking the KFC, the people shouted anti-Israel and pro-Palestine slogans. Several protesters were reportedly injured in police firing and many vehicles and shops were set ablaze.

Apparently, the incident is related to the ongoing "Boycott Israel' movement in Pakistan. Police have reportedly arrested over 50 protesters involved in the violence and raids for arrests of more culprits are in progress.

Several videos of the violent attack on KFC are circulating on different social media platforms. Netizens in Pakistan are divided over the incident. While several social media users could be seen praising the act, others are expressing concerns. Taking to X, a man named Momin Sheikh wrote, "A KFC branch set on fire in Mirpur. Good Job".

https://x.com/shaykshack/status/1773868732747575758?t=ZcZ44ZvRKNrWuawsrXJrhQ&s=08

Another user on X, Awais also commented on the issue and said, "These acts are not good. Peaceful protests must be encouraged."

https://x.com/Awais7866/status/1773797422470176974?t=oJNWl5PRoPhqs2STOsVkpQ&s=08

Several fundamentalists in some of the Muslim majority countries, including Pakistan, have been calling for boycotting Israeli products since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. However, in Pakistan, several brands, including Dominos, MaDonals, Coca Cola and Pepsico, are finding themselves in the line of fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor