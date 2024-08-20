Poland: Cafe owner from Gujarat excited ahead of PM Modi's visit

Warsaw [Poland], August 20 : A businessman from Gujarat, who is running a cafe in Poland's capital Warsaw, has expressed his enthusiasm ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the European nation.

Chetan Nandani, the owner of cafe 'Chaiwala- The Gossip Center' in Warsaw, traditionally hails from Gujarat's Rajkot.

Opening up on his cafe, Nandani said he has named his cafe on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also used to sell tea earlier in his life.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I have been in Poland for the last 14 years. The reason behind naming this cafe as 'Chaiwala' is PM Modi."

He also spoke about the dishes that are served in his cafe and are liked by the locals. The owner also expressed hope that PM Modi would visit his cafe during his Poland visit.

"We get a mindblowing response here. We are the first one to have such a cafe here. It has been three years since its opening. Earlier, here people didn't know much about India, but now people know Narendra Modi...we are serving Jalebi Khakra here...the Polish people particularly enjoy the 'panipuri' served here," he added.

"We wish he (PM Modi) comes here...We are very happy. He has represented the country. No one in Poland knew about India, now people recognize us from Narendra Modi," the cafe owner said.

Chetan Nandani's wife, Nisha Nandani also requested PM Modi to visit their cafe.

"I went to India to vote for him (PM Modi) in the Lok Sabha elections. I request him to visit our cafe here...," she said.

PM Modi will be visiting Poland on August 21-22 at the invitation of his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal called this a "landmark visit" as it is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland after 45 years.

"This visit takes place as we also mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations," he said.

The MEA Secretary informed that PM Modi, during his visit will hold meetings with the Polish counterpart, President and will also interact with the Indian community there. He will also be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Warsaw.

"There are long-standing cultural ties between India and Poland, there is respect for Indian culture and ethos including Yoga and Ayurveda. In Warsaw, Prime Minister Modi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome. In addition to talks with PM Donald Tusk, PM Modi will also call on President Andrzej Duda. Prime Minister Modi will interact with Indian community, business leaders, and prominent indologists," he further said.

India and Poland share long-standing friendly relations, marked by high-level political contacts and vibrant economic engagement. The bilateral relations are wide-ranging and mutually beneficial. Poland is India's key economic partner in Central Europe.

India and Poland established diplomatic relations in 1954, leading to the opening of the Indian Embassy in Warsaw in 1957 and the Polish Embassy in in New Delhi in 1954.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Poland.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor