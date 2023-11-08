Poland signs $5 bn deal for missiles, launchers

Warsaw, Nov 8 Poland has signed an agreement worth $4.92 billion with European multinational missile systems company MBDA for the delivery of a ground-based air defence system, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said here.

The deal will provide the Polish Armed Forces with more than 1,000 CAMM ER missiles and over 100 launchers, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also involves comprehensive technology transfer components to facilitate the domestic production of these sophisticated missiles and launchers, according to Blaszczak.

