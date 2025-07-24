Police discover 200 pieces of firearms in East Afghanistan

Kabul, July 24 Police have discovered some 200 pieces of light and heavy firearms in the eastern Afghanistan Paktia province, reported the state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA) on Thursday.

The weaponry, according to the state-owned media outlet, includes 97 pieces of Kalashnikovs, seven pieces of the M16-type assault rifles, 86 stock pistols, seven rocket launchers, and many more types of arms and ammunition.

Without providing more details, the official media outlet citing police added that no one has the right to keep or carry arms illegally.

In similar operations, police reported discovery of arms and ammunition, including an anti-aircraft gun in Afghanistan's northern Samangan province.

On July 17, Afghanistan's security forces discovered a large amount of weapons and military equipment, including 885 hand grenades, in the past four months in eastern Ghazni province, a local official reported.

The contraband, which included 52 various types of arms, 21 AK-27 Kalashnikovs, 21 pistols, two PK machine guns, 885 hand grenades, 15 rocket launchers, 8 mortar shells, and a quantity of war equipment, such as cartridges and bullets, was seized during a series of operations, said Ezatullah Saeedi, provincial government spokesman.

Without giving details on whether anyone was arrested due to involvement in the case, the official added that the weapons and ammunition were uncovered in the capital and districts of the province.

Earlier, police confiscated a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including 45 pieces of pistols, in southern Helmand province.

The Afghan interim government collected thousands of light and heavy weapons and a huge quantity of ammunition throughout the war-stricken country, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a similar operation on July 13, police discovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in Afghanistan's Helmand province, with 58 people arrested, Provincial director for counter-criminal activities Mawlawi Abdul Satar Amin said.

The weaponry, which included 45 pieces of pistols, seven pieces of Kalashnikovs, nine pieces of other types of assault rifles, hundreds of projectiles and other military equipment, was discovered during operations in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah and several districts over the past three months, the official said.

All the collected arms and ammunition were handed over to the concerned authorities recently, the official asserted.

Police have also taken into custody 58 individuals on charges of involvement in criminal activities such as theft, armed robbery, and murder, the official said, adding police won't allow anyone to create law and order problems in the province.

