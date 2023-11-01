Police probe into suspicious bushfires in Australia's Queensland

Brisbane, Nov 1 Australian police have launched investigation over four bushfires in the Sunshine Coast region of Queensland over the past two weeks, as the cause is believed to be suspicious.

In a statement, Queensland Police said that a fire at Beerwah was deliberately lit near Stokes Road at around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Another fire in the Beerwah - Landsborough area is under investigation as well, which broke out on October 28 near a forestry clearing on Dianella Road and Roys Road .

This rapidly advancing blaze caused police to issue an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act later that night.

Officers are also investigating whether a grass fire was sparked on Sattler Road in Meridan Plains on October 23 just before 9 p.m., after an offender tried to gain entry to a business by cutting the locks to a fence.

In addition, a bushfire in Beerwah occurring on October 21 is being treated as suspicious.

As Queensland is sweltering under unseasonal spring heat along with gusty winds, local communities have been receiving forecasts of high-to-extreme fire danger.

According to the latest fire update by the Queensland government, there are 76 active bushfires across the state as of Wednesday, with 58 structures damaged on Western Downs, and fire crews have fought 900 vegetation fires since October 21.

"This emergency is far from over," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned.

