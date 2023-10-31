Policeman among 5 killed in Balochistan attack

Islamabad, Oct 31 Five people -- four labourers and a policeman -- were killed in an attack on a police station in Pakistan's Balochistan province early on Tuesday, local media reported.

Around 20 miscreants attacked Naseerabad Police Station, Kech District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Balochwas quoted as saying by Dawn.

The slain policeman was deployed at the security of the labourers, and the attackers entered the compound after shooting him dead.

It is the second incident of target killing of labourers in the district this month.

Earlier on October 14, six labourers were killed and another was injured in firing by unknown assailants inside a compound in Turbat.

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki condemned the attack and directed police to bring the culprits to books.

