Pooja Hedge to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrews’ new project

Mumbai, Oct 13 Actress Pooja Hedge is teaming up with actor Shahid Kapoor for the first time in Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews’ upcoming as of now untitled action thriller film.

Sharing her excitement about the film and working with the ‘Prathi Poovankozhi’ director, she said that she is thrilled to be a part of this venture as it is a very unique one where she is doing something very different.

The ‘Beast’ actress is also excited to work with Shahid for the first time, calling him a stellar performer and hopes that their collaboration will bring about something great to the big screen.

Detailing this, the ‘Radhe Shyam’ actress said: "It's a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can't wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role.”

She added: “I'm also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he's a stellar performer, and I'm hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one."

Pooja Hegde, is known for her performances in several big-budget blockbuster films in both Hindi and South Indian cinema such as ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Duvvada Jagannadham’ and ‘Beast’.

Most recently seen in the Salman Khan-starrer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, Rosshan Andrrews’untitled film is set to release sometime in 2024.

