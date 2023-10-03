Poor air quality recorded in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 3 Poor air quality was recorded across Malaysia on Monday, with the capital Kuala Lumpur and the wider Klang Valley area being among the worst hit.

The areas with poor air quality include Cheras district in Kuala Lumpur, which recorded an air pollution index (API) of 161, while Shah Alam, the capital of Selangor state, recorded 155 and Seremban, the state capital of Negeri Sembilan recorded 157, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

According to the country's air quality rating, an API reading of zero to 50 is "good," 51 to 100 is "moderate," 101 to 200 is "unhealthy," 201 to 300 is "very unhealthy," and 301 and above is "hazardous".

