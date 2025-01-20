Pope Francis extends wishes to Donald Trump, expresses hope Americans under his leadership will "strive to build more just society"

Vatican City [Italy], January 20 : Pope Francis on Monday offered wishes to US President-elect Donald Trump in a message sent ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremony in Washington, DC. He expressed hope that US under Trump's leadership will prosper and always strive to "build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion."

The pontiff, who has previously criticised Trump's plans to deport undocumented immigrants, offered incoming president "cordial greetings and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom, strength and protection." He also mentioned about the various challenges faced by human beings, including the scourge of war.

In a message written to Trump, Pope Francis stated, "On the occasion of your inauguration as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America, I offer cordial greetings and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom, strength and protection in the exercise of your high duties. Inspired by your nation's ideals of being a land of opportunity and welcome for all, it is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion."

"At the same time, as our human family faces numerous challenges, not to mention the scourge of war, I also ask God to guide your efforts in promoting peace and reconciliation among peoples. With these sentiments, I invoke upon you, your family, and the beloved American people an abundance of divine blessings," he added.

On January 19, Pope Francis criticised Trump's plans to deport millions of undocumented immigrants, terming the US President-elect's proposal a "disgrace," Politico reported.

Speaking on Italian talk show Che Tempo Che Fa, the pontiff said, "If true, this will be a disgrace ... This is not the way to solve things." He made the remarks while responding to a question about immigration raids reportedly planned in Chicago in the days ahead of Trump's inauguration.

Trump, who is set to be sworn-in today, has vowed to deport millions of undocumented immigrants on his first day in the Oval Office.

It is not the first time that Pope Francis has expressed disagreement with Trump over his immigration policies. In 2016, Pope Francis called Trump "not Christian" over his plans to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, according to Politico report.

In response, Trump called Pope Francis "disgraceful" and a "very political prson." However, things between them turned better in 2017 when Trump visited the Vatican and he called it the "honor of a lifetime."

On Sunday, Pope Francis said he has not spoken to Trump since he won the presidential election in November. He also urged nations with falling birth rates to accept more migrants, according to Politico report.

He said, "Italy has an average age of 46 ... let migrants in," and added migrants must be "integrated." Pope Francis said, "If the migrant is not integrated, it is a problem."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor