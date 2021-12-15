Pornhub's Year Review study reveals Gen Z viewers are more likely to watch Lesbian videos

Pornhub’s “Year in Review” for 2021 is now up for grabs, and it details the disparities in viewing habits among Gen Z, millennials, and baby boomers.If you’re unfamiliar with this feature, it’s similar to Spotify Wrapped, except instead of cataloging the most popular music from the previous 12 months, it tells you which adult videos have received the most views. It’s a highly detailed and surprisingly analytic summary of Pornhub’s user activity, with statistics displayed in the form of top ten lists and charts. It will tell you information like which fictional characters are most frequently searched for, if any particular parts of the United States have uncommon quirks, and what the website’s main demographics are.In fact, the Year in Review for 2021 features a whole section dedicated to aging. There are some fascinating insights into how different generations use porn, with Gen Z and boomers having wildly differing tastes, according to this article.

Which age group is the most pornographic?

Over a quarter of the website’s overall traffic comes from the 25-34 age group. This indicates that the typical Pornhub visitor is now closer to 37 years old, according to the insights page (which is an increase of 1 year over the 2020 estimate).Porn use among younger people has actually decreased slightly, with visitors aged 18-35 declining by 3 percentage points while those aged 35-44 increased by the same amount. If you want to learn more about how this type of demographic data is gathered in the first place, and how it affects your internet privacy, read The Washington Newsday’s analysis. The Most Popular Relative Porn Categories, Organized by Age Group Gen Z viewers are more likely to watch Lesbian and Hentai videos, as well as have foot fetishes and cosplay dreams, according to the data. On the other side, Gen Y (also known as millennials) like Asian pornography and videos featuring tattooed women or muscular guys. The only significant similarity between the two generations is that the “MILF” category appears prominently on both lists. According to the study, the Baby Boomers have a rather vanilla taste. They don’t have any that are obvious. This is a condensed version of the information.