Power Finance Corporation shares hit 52-week high
By IANS | Published: July 24, 2023 09:28 PM 2023-07-24T21:28:31+5:30 2023-07-24T21:30:04+5:30
New Delhi, July 24 At Rs 244 per share, Power Finance Corporation Ltd has achieved its 52-week high. Rs ...
New Delhi, July 24 At Rs 244 per share, Power Finance Corporation Ltd has achieved its 52-week high.
Rs 101 per share is the stock’s lowest price, while the stock P/E ratio is 3.98.
The company finances infrastructure projects in the country's power sector. Its offerings include fund-based products in the form of project term loans, lease financing for purchase of equipment, short/medium term loan to equipment manufacturers, debt refinancing etc.
The non-fund based products include deferred payment guarantee, letter of comfort (LoC), policy for guarantee of credit enhancement etc.
The total traded quantity was of 12.03 lakh shares on Monday.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app