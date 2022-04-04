PPP chairman seeks clarification on National Security Council meeting held over 'foreign conspiracy' in Pakistan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sought clarification on the National Security Council (NSC) meeting held over "foreign conspiracy", asking if the meeting declared the 197 members of National Assembly as "traitors".

Taking to his Twitter, Bilawal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is using "foreign conspiracy" to justify his coup.

"ExPM IK is using 'foreign conspiracy' to justify his coup. Will @OfficialDGISPR clarify did NSC meeting declare the 197 members of NA traitors and part of a foreign plot? Can foreign office or defense ministry produce any official correspondence between 7-27th on foreign sazish," he tweeted.

Bilawal further hinted that the plot was fabricated by Imran Khan to avoid the no-confidence motion and feed his ego.

"Surly a plot of this scale would have been uncovered by our own intelligence agencies and other institutions not just an ambassadors cable? Imran's ego is not more important than Pakistan," he said.

Notably, the 37th meeting of NSC took place on March 31 where National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf briefed the committee on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan's ambassador in the said country in a formal meeting, reported Geo News.

The meeting was held after Khan said that a Pakistani envoy posted in a foreign country wrote a "threatening" memo that he flashed at a PTI rally.

Bilawal's remarks come as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing Sunday's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Following this, Imran Khan in his address to the nation called the no-trust motion against him a 'foreign agenda'.

"It was a foreign agenda, I want to tell the people don't get disturbed the God is looking over the nation," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

"The Speaker has decided to use his authority. I have sent advice to the President for dissolution of the assemblies," he added.

In line with Khan's proposal, President Alvi also dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday with the elections likely to be held in the next 90 days.

( With inputs from ANI )

