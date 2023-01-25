Prasar Bharati, Egypt's National Media Authority to exchange programmes for TV, radio

India's state-owned public broadcaster Prasar Bharati and Egypt's National Media Authority will exchange programmes for TV and radio. This comes as India and Egypt on Wednesday signed an MOU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and co-productions between the two.

"India and Egypt today signed an MOU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and Co-Productions between Prasar Bharati and the National Media Authority of Egypt. The MoU was signed by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon'ble Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports and Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Egypt," according to a press release by the Indian government.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

According to the government press release, the MOU is part of the efforts by Prasar Bharati to expand the reach of DD India Channel to showcase the country's progress through programs focusing on the economy, technology, social development and also the rich cultural heritage.

Under the MoU, both broadcasters will exchange programs of different genres like Sports, News, Culture, Entertainment and many more areas on a bilateral basis and these programs will be telecast on their Radio and Television platforms.

The MoU will be valid for three years and will also facilitate co-productions and training of the officials of both broadcasters in the latest technologies.

Prasar Bharati, Public Service Broadcaster of India, currently has 39 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with foreign broadcasters for cooperation and collaboration in the field of broadcasting, according to the release.

The MoUs provides for the exchange of programmes with foreign broadcasters in the field of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports, news etc. The MoUs also provide for co-production opportunities related to themes of mutual interest and knowledge sharing through training.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India has decided to elevate bilateral relations with Egypt to a strategic partnership.

"We've decided that under India-Egypt Strategic Partnership we will develop a long-term framework for greater cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economics and science," PM Modi said at a joint press conference after holding wide-ranging talks with visiting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

India and Egypt also exchanged MoUs in the fields of cyber security, culture, information technology, youth matters and broadcasting.

PM Modi and President Sisi also witnessed the release exchange of commemorative postage stamps to mark the milestone of 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Egypt.

The commemorative postal stamp was exchanged between Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology of India and Dr. Amr Ahmed Samih Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Egypt.El-Sisi who arrived in Delhi on Tuesday on a three-day visit is the chief guest for the 2023 Republic Day Parade.

( With inputs from ANI )

