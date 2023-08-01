Prem on working with Vipul Amrutlal Shah: Made me feel like a star

New Delhi, Aug 1 Assistant director Prem, who is all geared up for his acting debut with the action-thriller 'Commando', has heaped praises on the filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, calling it a 'dream come true' launch for himself.

Prem said he is grateful for this opportunity. "I cannot explain what I feel inside, even now, when I think back, that my debut happened with someone like Vipul sir, who is one of the finest filmmakers and producers of this country."

"Whether it was our first meeting, first reading, or shooting, Vipul sir made me feel like a star, made me feel like I belonged. And that goes on to show how much clarity he has in his own vision. He knows exactly what he wants," he shared.

"I consider myself exceptionally blessed, that I am an absolute nobody from a middle class Odia household, and being launched by him is definitely a dream come true for anyone who wants to make it big in this industry," added Prem.

Torn between a nefarious plan and a bio-war, Commando Prem devises an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Will he be able to succeed?

The action-thriller will also see Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series is set to release on August 11, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor