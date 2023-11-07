'Premature' border closure leaves Afghan immigrants under open sky

Peshawar [Pakistan], November 7 : The premature closure of the Torkham border by the Afghan authorities on Sunday evening left scores of illegal immigrants, including women and children, under the open sky for several hours, Dawn News reported on Tuesday.

They repeatedly asked the Pakistan border authorities to allow them to cross the border just midnight to Peshawar instead of abandoning them at the border crossing.

It reported that the officials on the Pakistan side of the border said illegal immigrants were being processed as a matter of routine for their repatriation to Afghanistan when the Afghan authorities closed the border crossing for movement at 7 pm, hours ahead of the schedule, leaving as many as 284 individuals stranded at the crossing.

They said, "We were going on with our plan since we knew the gates will close at 9 pm." On Sunday, around 892 families had already returned when Afghan authorities closed the gate and stopped the cross-border movement around 7 pm, an official involved in processing the illegal immigrants' repatriation told Dawn.

The 284 individuals, who had completed the process for repatriation, were waiting for their turn to cross the gate when the movement was stopped, leaving them there for almost three hours under the open sky.

However, a senior official said, "We could not leave the 284 individuals, including women and children, at the border. At the same time, we could not take the risk of keeping those families in Landi Kotal's holding area due to security concerns. [Eventually,] they were moved to Peshawar's holding area in the dark," Dawn News reported.

After this episode, however, it was decided that the operation for sending illegal immigrants across the border would stop at 4pm on Monday, as the authorities could not take any risk in the future.

"If we have any immigrant voluntarily repatriating to Afghanistan after 4 pm, we will shift them to the holding area in Peshawar and move them back to the border crossing next morning," he added.

He stated that it was decided not to take the further risk of shifting immigrants from the border crossing to the provincial capital and that too at midnight.

Dawn News reported that on Monday, the sixth day after the expiry of the October 31 deadline, voluntary repatriation resumed as 9,297 individuals 2,883 men, 2,325 women and 4,089 childrencrossed the Torkham border.

With the addition of these latest figures, a total of 184,174 illegal Afghan immigrants 51,852 men, 39,556 women and 92,766 childrenhave returned to their homeland since September 17, the officials added.

Besides, officials said, 30 individuals including seven men, six women and 17 children were also repatriated via the Pak-Afghan border crossing at Angoor Adda in the South Waziristan district, Dawn News reported.

