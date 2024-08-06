President Droupadi Murmu, Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka agree to strengthen partnership

Suva [Fiji], August 6 : President Droupadi Murmu held a meeting with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Tuesday. The two leaders held discussions and agreed to build upon historic ties and strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, the President of India stated, "Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji called on President Droupadi Murmu. Both leaders held wide-ranging discussions and agreed to build upon the historic ties and strengthen the partnership between the two countries."

Earlier in the day, President Murmu was received by her Fijian counterpart Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere at the State House in Suva. As the two leaders met, discussions were held on how to further deepen the India-Fiji relationship.

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on her State visit to Fiji, was also accorded a traditional ceremonial welcome.

Taking to India, the President of India stated, "President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji at State House, Suva. The two leaders discussed ways to further deepen the India-Fiji relationship. At State House, President Droupadi Murmu also witnessed the progress of the 'Solarization of Heads of State Residences' project, an Indian initiative that was inaugurated in February last year."

Upon her arrival in Fiji on the first leg of her three-nation visit, President Murmu was received by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji at the airport. She was also accorded a ceremonial welcome there.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "An important milestone in India - Fiji partnership! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn arrived in Suva on the first-ever visit by the President of India to Fiji. In a special gesture, PM @slrabuka of Fiji received President Murmu at the Nausori Airport with full state honors."

President Murmu embarked on Sunday on a three-day visit to Fiji at the invitation of Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, President of Fiji. Following Fiji, she is scheduled to visit New Zealand and Timor-Leste.

The visit, which marks the first-ever visit by a Head of State from India to Fiji, will give further impetus to the historic ties between the two countries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier press release. The visit reflects India's continued commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Fiji.

On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will visit New Zealand from August 7-9 at the invitation of New Zealand's Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro, according to MEA press release.

During the State Visit, President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with New Zealand's Governor General Kiro and meet Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. She will address an education conference and interact with the Indian community and friends of India. The visit will provide further impetus to India-New Zealand bilateral relations.

On August 10, President Murmu will visit Timor-Leste at the invitation of President Jose Ramos-Horta. During the visit, President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with Timor-Leste Horta. Timor-Leste PM Kay Rala "Xanana" Gusmao, will call on President Murmu.

In addition, President Murmu will interact with members of the Indian community. This will be the first-ever Head of State visit from India to Timor-Leste, according to MEA press release.

In an earlier press release, MEA stated, "The State Visit by President Murmu to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste underscore the importance India attaches to our bilateral relations with these countries and reflects our strong focus on the Act East Policy which was announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ten years ago at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014."

