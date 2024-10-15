President Droupadi Murmu pays tributes to ex-President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

Algiers [Algeria], October 15 : President Droupadi Murmu during her official trip to Algeria paid floral tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India, on his birth anniversary on Monday.

Murmu was also conferred Honorary Doctorate by Sidi Abdellah Science & Technology Hub, University of Algiers.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan stated, "During her ongoing visit abroad, President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India, on his birth anniversary in Algiers, Algeria."

President Droupadi Murmu who is on a visit to Algeria, as part of her three-nation visit was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Political Science by Sidi Abdellah Science and Technology Pole University in Algiers today.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X said, "A special honour in Algeria. President Droupadi Murmu was conferred Honorary Doctorate by Sidi Abdellah Science & Technology Hub, University of Algiers 3 today."

"It is, indeed a humbling experience for me to be honoured with the Honorary Doctorate. This is an honour for my country more than for me as an individual. It is always a pleasure to address young minds in the universities brimming with confidence dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge that directly impacts national development missions," said Murmu at the event.

Kamal Baddari, the Algerian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, handed over the Doctorate.

President Murmu, while addressing the Siddi Abdellah University said, "It is always a pleasure to address young minds in the universities brimming with confidence dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge that directly impacts national development missions."

She said that India provided quality education at a fraction of the cost of Western institutions to the ever-increasing number of students from Africa, including from Algeria.

President Murmu is on a three-nation tour of Africa, visiting Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi from October 13 to 19, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

She arrived in Algeria on the first leg of her three-nation visit on Sunday. She was accorded a warm ceremonial welcome.

This is the first visit by an Indian President to Algeria.

