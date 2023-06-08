President Murmu receives warm welcome by Serbian counterpart Vucic at Presidential Palace

Belgrade [Serbia], June 8 : President Droupadi Murmu, who is in Serbia on the last leg of her two-nation visit, was warmly welcomed by Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in a ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the President of India wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu was warmly welcomed by President @avucic of Serbia in a ceremony at the Presidential Palace with full State honours."

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu attended the official welcoming ceremony at Serbia Palace with counterpart Aleksandar Vucic during her state visit to Serbia today.

After that, both Presidents participated in the call-on ceremony and delegation-level talks.

President Droupadi Murmu reached Belgrade, Serbia, earlier on Wednesday, in the final leg of her two-nation visit to Suriname and Serbia.

The ongoing visit by President Murmu marks the first such visit by an Indian head of state to Serbia. In a special gesture, she was received by the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and accorded a guard of honour at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade.

From the airport, the President travelled to Gandijeva Street where he paid his respects at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

She also interacted with the diaspora and friends of India at a Community Reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Serbia, Sanjiv Kohli, in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that India and Serbia are ancient lands. In the modern era, India's relations with Serbia were particularly defined in the context of the Non-Aligned Movement, she noted, adding that India and Serbia have always shared an understanding of each other's core interests.

