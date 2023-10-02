President of Paraguay receives UAE Foreign Minister to discuss climate action

Asuncion [Paraguay], October 2 (ANI/WAM): President Santiago Peña of Paraguay has received in the capital, Asunción, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE.

Also present were Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Puruguay; Lea Gimenez Duarte, Presidential Chief Secretary of Paraguay; Carlos Valdovinos, Minister of Economy and Finance; and Javier Jiménez, Minister of Industry and Trade.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Peña and his wishes to the people of Paraguay for progress and prosperity.

President Peña reciprocated his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his wishes to the UAE and its people for further progress and prosperity, praising the distinguished relations between the two countries.

The talks also touched on bilateral cooperation and means to further develop them in various fields, including development, economic, commercial, industrial, investment, climate, and renewable energy.

The two sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common interest.

During the meeting, the President of Paraguay was briefed on the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), praising the country's prominent contributions to global climate action and its ambitious strategy to achieve climate neutrality.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah reiterated that combating climate change requires a comprehensive and innovative international cooperative approach that leads to a tangible transformation in the global climate action system.

He pointed out that COP 28 will provide opportunities to build capabilities, crystallise practical solutions, and mobilise efforts to achieve progress in climate action in a way that supports peoples' aspirations to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah commended the friendly relations with Paraguay and the two countries' eagerness to boost them in all fields to support the two countries' development visions, highlighting the UAE's keenness to strengthen its constructive international partnership based on foundations of cooperation, understanding, mutual respect and common interests.

For his part, President Peña expressed his pride in the friendly relations with the UAE, praising the influential roles that the country plays at the regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs, and Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Argentina and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Paraguay. (ANI/WAM)

