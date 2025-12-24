'Profound sorrow': Bangladesh govt condemns Mymensingh factory worker killing, assures justice

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 24 : Days after the brutal killing of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, Education Adviser C R Abrar visited his family on behalf of the Interim Government to express condolences and assure them of support.

The Office of the Chief Adviser expressed profound sorrow over the killing and extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

On Tuesday, Education Adviser Professor C R Abrar visited the family in Mymensingh and spoke with Rabilal Das, the father of Dipu Chandra Das, among others.

During the visit, the adviser said the killing was a heinous criminal act with no justification and no place in Bangladeshi society. Allegations, rumours or differences of belief can never excuse violence, and no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands, he said.

He reaffirmed the Interim Government's unwavering commitment to the rule of law, assuring the family that all alleged offences would be investigated and justice ensured through due process.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested 12 individuals in connection with the crime, and investigations are ongoing. The Interim Government has directed that the case be pursued fully and without exception, the adviser said, adding that such acts of violence would be met with the full force of the law.

He further said the government remains committed to ensuring the safety, dignity and equal protection of all citizens, regardless of religion, ethnicity or background, and called upon all communities, institutions and leaders to reject violence and uphold restraint and respect for the law.

On behalf of the Office of the Chief Adviser, Professor Abrar confirmed that financial and welfare assistance would be provided to the family and that authorities would remain in close contact with them in the coming period.

The adviser reiterated the Interim Government's resolve to protect all citizens and ensure that justice is served.

