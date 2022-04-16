Propping Growth: Low macro lending rates to keep rupee under pressure (IANS Currency Forecast)
By IANS | Published: April 16, 2022 08:36 PM2022-04-16T20:36:03+5:302022-04-16T21:06:35+5:30
New Delhi, April 16 India's low macro-lending rates to prop-up growth as well as rising trade deficit on the back of expensive imported commodities is expected to keep the Indian rupee subdued in the short-run.
Accordingly, the low macro-lending rates have pushed bond yields higher and stroked further inflationary fears, thereby, hurting rupee's prospects.
"Rupee is expected to weaken a bit further as the central bank
