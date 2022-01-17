Protest against COVID-19 vaccine pass in Paris

The French parliament voted on Sunday to back COVID-19 vaccine passes after two weeks of debates, in a move that will further limit access to public services and transport.

The lower-chamber National Assembly endorsed the government's controversial proposal to turn COVID-19 health passes into vaccine passes by a 215-58 vote, with seven abstentions.

From Monday, the French will be required to receive at least two vaccine shots -- three if the second one was administered more than seven months ago -- to use public transport and access public spaces. A negative PCR test will no longer suffice. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor