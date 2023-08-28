Protest continues over inflated power bills, Pak interim PM to hold second round of meeting today

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 28 : Following Pakistan Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar held an emergency meeting on Sunday over inflated-power bills, consumers continued to stage protests in the country on Monday as the government would hold another round of meeting today to discuss the issue, reported Dawn.

The public has taken to the streets since Saturday over exorbitant electricity bills on the back of a significant increase in the national average tariff.

The outage provoked the interim PM Kakar to take notice and summon an 'emergency' meeting on Sunday.

However, the conclusion has not been announced and the meeting remained inconclusive. Adding to this, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that another round would take place today, according to Dawn.

He said that today he would hold a detailed consultation with provincial chief ministers on the inflated power bills for July and the implementation of measures for energy conservation.

Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said, “Meeting on power will continue for the whole day on Monday (today) in which some relief will be given to electricity consumers."

“We have very limited space between primary surplus and current account deficit to give relief to people. But we have to do something in this regard,” the caretaker minister added.

Solangi further said that the interim prime minister was considering several options to reduce the sufferings of power consumers but he could not share details with the media till they reach a final decision on this matter, reported Dawn.

He added that the government could not tolerate that the poor were paying heavily inflated bills while the elite class and officers of various institutions were getting free electricity.

Kakar also said, "It is not possible that while people face difficulties, high-ranked officials and the prime minister continue to consume free electricity paid for with the taxes people pay.”

PMO release a statement and said, "We will not take any step in haste that will harm the country. We will take measures that will not further burden the national exchequer and will facilitate the consumers."

Kakar also directed rthe relevant departments and ministries to submit the details of the officers who were enjoying free electricity, Dawn reported.

He said, “I represent the common man" and pledged that the measures would be implemented to minimise electricity consumption at the PM House and Pakistan Secretariat.

Caretaker PM Kakar also asked the electricity distribution companies to submit a roadmap to prevent electricity theft.

The statement further added that the relevant authorities were directed to submit “a short-, medium- and long-term plan for reforms in the power sector as soon as possible," reported Dawn.

Moreover, in response to growing public criticism, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) agreed on Sunday to stage a nationwide strike against rising electricity rates on September 2.

The decision was taken during a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) gathering at Mansoorah, Lahore, under the leadership of party leader Sirajul Haque.

The spokesperson stated that Sirajul Haque will meet with trade associations tomorrow and that everyone in the nation will take part in the strike. He also praised businesspeople and dealers for their support of strikes.

The protest was also staged in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi where the protesters raised slogans against Islamabad Electric Supply company.

The publication reported that protests were also staged in Lahore, Attock, Peshawar, Quetta, Taunsa, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rahim Yar Khan and Multan against the inflated electricity bills. A large number of people participated in the demonstrations.

Earlier, a report pointed out that Pakistan is burdened with costly plants and commitments that people have been struggling to pay for, The News International reported.

