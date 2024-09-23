Protest in Quetta demands justice for missing Baloch activist Noor Alam Marri

Quetta [Balochistan], September 23 : Amid the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, a protest was held in Quetta on Sunday, calling for the recovery of Noor Alam Marri, who has been missing for seven years, along with other forcibly disappeared individuals.

The protest was organized by Marri's family, with support from the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP). Protesters marched through major parts of the city, including Court Road, Circular Road, Jinnah Road, and Mannan Chowk, the Balochistan Post reported.

https://x.com/VBMP5/status/1837888526131593242

Protesters shouted slogans demanding the recovery of Marri and other long-missing individuals. Banners and placards were displayed, drawing attention to the persistent issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Marri, the son of Dilshad Marri, was reportedly taken during a military operation in Harnai seven years ago. His family claims that since his disappearance, they have received no updates regarding his whereabouts, leaving his elderly mother waiting anxiously for his return.

Protesters have urged authorities to bring any missing individuals, including Noor Alam, who may face charges, to court. They also called for the release of those who haven't committed any crimes, to ease the ongoing suffering of their families, reported the Balochistan Post.

Despite years of protests, rallies, and growing international awareness, the Pakistani administration has continuously turned a blind eye to the cries for justice in Balochistan.

The military's unchecked power, coupled with a complicit government, has fostered an environment of fear and repression.

The increasing rate of enforced disappearances not only violates fundamental human rights but also highlights the Pakistan Army's brutal tactics in silencing the Baloch people's demand for dignity and justice.

The rally is part of a wider movement advocating for human rights, as enforced disappearances remain a critical issue in Balochistan.

